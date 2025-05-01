Ed Van Impe, second captain in Philadelphia Flyers history, dies at 84

Ed Van Impe, the second captain in Philadelphia Flyers history and a member of the team's Hall of Fame, died Tuesday night, the team announced. He was 84.

Van Impe was an original Philadelphia Flyer, having been the third player the club selected in the 1967 NHL expansion draft. He played one season with the Chicago Black Hawks before the Flyers drafted him.

The blueliner played over 700 games with the Flyers in nine seasons, winning two Stanley Cups. He was named team captain in 1968, serving in the role for parts of five seasons before passing the torch to Bobby Clarke midway through the 1972-73 season. He was one of just five defensemen to serve as captain in Flyers history.

Ed Van Impe of the Philadelphia Flyers watches the play against the Chicago Blackhawks during a circa 1970s game at the Spectrum in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. B Bennett/Getty Images

"Ed was an invaluable leader on the blueline, known for his determined play and hard-hitting style that helped the Broad Street Bullies captivate a city and its fans," the Flyers said in a statement. "He will always hold a special place in the hearts of the Flyers organization. We offer our deepest condolences to his teammates, who had the privilege to play beside him, and his family and friends who were close to him during his difficult time."

Van Impe was a three-time NHL All-Star as a Flyer and helped the orange and black win their only Stanley Cups in franchise history in 1974 and 1975. The Flyers inducted him into their Hall of Fame in 1993.

He played 11 seasons in the NHL — nine with the Flyers, one with Chicago and two with the Pittsburgh Penguins. He finished his career with 153 points, 1,024 penalty minutes in 703 regular-season games.