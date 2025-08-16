Community in Croydon, Pennsylvania honors veteran firefighter who died after being injured while on duty

Community in Bucks County honors veteran firefighter who died after being injured while on duty

A community in Bucks County is honoring a veteran firefighter who died one week after being injured while on duty.

"This is a tragic time for us; it's a very sudden loss for the fire company," said Joe Gasper, the public information officer for the Third District Fire Company Station 14 in Bristol Township.

Purple and black bunting hangs from the firehouse, the American flag is at half-staff, and candles flicker at a memorial to honor Ed Margavich, a lifetime member and a pillar of the fire company.

"Never hesitated to get out of bed at 2 in the morning to go out for whatever was needed," Gasper said.

The fire company said Margavich first joined at age 16. He was a former chief, and for over six decades, he helped protect his community as a firefighter.

On Friday, the 80-year-old died from injuries he sustained while on the job.

"He's going to be sorely missed," said Larry Monte, with Goodwill Hose Company #3. "Whenever you needed him, he was there."

Last week, Margavich was assisting firefighters in Croydon after authorities said someone set a van on fire, and the flames spread to a home. The fire was ruled arson and remains under investigation.

Margavich was helping shut down a nearby road and went back to a firehouse to pick up cones when he fell and was injured.

"He broke his femur, so they transported him to the hospital. When the surgery was completed, there was some complications," Gasper said.

Margavich was also a lifetime member of Goodwill Hose Company in Bristol Borough.

Now, his helmet and coat sit outside the Third District Fire Company as part of a memorial, as fellow members and the community honor his life and service.

"Most of the guys here grew up around Eddie before they even became firemen. Our children came down when they were younger, they got to know Eddie, he was like a surrogate grandfather to everybody," Gasper said.

The car Margavich drove while responding to fires has also been draped with black bunting. Margavich would have turned 81 next month.

Logistics are still being planned for his funeral.