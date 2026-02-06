Eagles superfan Ed Callahan named NFL's 2025 Fan of the Year

The Eagles' hopes of repeating as Super Bowl champions expired weeks ago, but one of their biggest fans did bring home another title to Philadelphia.

Ed Callahan, 79, was named the league's 2025 Fan of the Year during Thursday night's NFL Honors in San Francisco.

In a video posted on social media, Callahan was escorted into a room by the Eagles' "Big Dom" DiSandro, where he was greeted by Brandon Graham, Swoop and others to congratulate him on the honor.

The retired naval officer is best known for his Lot E tailgates at Lincoln Financial Field that raise money for the Eagles Autism Foundation. To date, Callahan has raised $504,000 for the Eagles Autism Foundation. The team's website said that in 2025 alone, he raised more than $82,000.

According to the Eagles' official website, Callahan's first Birds game was at Shibe Park in 1954, and he's been a season-ticket holder since 1997.

As part of the award, Callahan won tickets to Sunday's Super Bowl LX between the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks in Santa Clara, California.

Callahan was up for the award against 31 other superfans from each of the NFL's 31 other teams. He was named the Eagles' Fan of the Year in November.

"I'm finally starting to realize that, hey, this thing is getting bigger than me, and as I said, it's humbling," Callahan told CBS News Philadelphia in November.