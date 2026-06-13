Thousands of Ecuadorian fans rally in Philadelphia ahead of World Cup match against Côte d'Ivoire

Less than 24 hours before Ecuador takes the field against Côte d'Ivoire in Philadelphia, thousands of Ecuadorian fans transformed the Art Museum steps into a sea of yellow, blue and red where they waved flags, blew horns, rang cowbells and chanted in support of their national team ahead of Sunday's FIFA Men's World Cup match.

"Somos de Ecuador y estamos apoyando a nuestra seleccion," said Franklin Guzman. "Ecuador, we [will] be champion of the world!"

Many fans were moved by the show of support for the South American country.

"Real emotional, I think I'm going to cry tomorrow," said Carla Arcos.

Amid the Ecuadorian crowd stood at least one supporter of the opposing team.

Paul Paginini, who traveled from Côte d'Ivoire earlier this week, proudly wore an orange jersey.

"Côte d'Ivoire is a magnifique – beautiful country," Paginini said.

He expects a competitive match.

"Because the two teams are good," he said.

The World Cup excitement stretched beyond the Art Museum.

Many Ecuadorian visitors spent part of the day exploring Philadelphia's historic landmarks, including Independence Mall and the Liberty Bell.

"We can learn here a lot of history about the US," said Rao Frao.

Guido Taylee-Sanchez brought an Ecuadorian flag to the Liberty Bell.

"It is something that is deep in the heart because this is liberty, this is freedom," he said.

Others focused less on history and more on Philadelphia's famous food scene.

"That they have good cheesesteak," Luis Zurita said.

As anticipation builds for Sunday's Ecuador-Côte d'Ivoire showdown, some fans are still hoping to secure a seat inside Philadelphia Stadium.

Maricarmen Taylee-Sanchez carried a cellphone displaying the Spanish phrase "Busco Entrada," meaning "Looking for a ticket."

"Because I have faith in myself and my team that tomorrow we are winning and I'm gonna be there," she said.

Ecuador and Côte d'Ivoire are scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. Sunday in Philadelphia.