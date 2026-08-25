Florida man charged in card skimming scheme targeting EBT users in Bucks County, Pennsylvania

A Florida man is facing charges after police say he and another man targeted EBT accounts at a supermarket in Bristol, Pennsylvania, using card-skimming devices designed to steal customers' information.

Investigators say they are still working to determine how many people may have been affected and whether other businesses in Bucks County were targeted.

The investigation began after employees at All Fresh Supermarket on Pond Street recognized two men from a similar incident in July, according to authorities. About a month later, employees confronted the men inside the store.

Police say 38-year-old Ionut Adrian Oprea was detained by employees until officers arrived. The second man fled the store toward Wood Street and remains at large.

Bucks County District Attorney Joe Khan said the scheme was particularly concerning because it targeted people who rely on EBT benefits to buy food.

"What's particularly insidious here is that the victims here, the people being targeted, are the most vulnerable," Khan said.

Investigators say the devices recovered in Bristol were not typical credit card skimmers. They were specifically designed to target EBT accounts.

The devices included custom electronic keypads, batteries and wiring and were attached over legitimate card terminals with strong adhesive, making them difficult to detect, authorities said.

Khan said the loss of benefits can have an immediate impact on families who depend on the accounts for groceries.

"We're talking about people whose households are relying on these accounts to put food on the table," Khan said. "Once that money is drained out, these folks have to wait until they receive the replenishment the following month."

Authorities say this is not the first skimming device found in Bristol or elsewhere in Lower Bucks County.

Police are urging businesses to inspect card terminals every day and look for anything that appears loose, bulky or out of place.

EBT users should monitor their account balances and report any unauthorized transactions as soon as possible.

Investigators are also asking anyone who recognizes the second suspect, has surveillance footage or believes a skimming device may have been placed at their business to contact Bristol Borough police. The investigation remains ongoing.

Shoppers in Bristol expressed frustration over the alleged scheme, particularly because of the people targeted.

"These poor people are just trying to make ends meet and feed their families," Bristol resident Maryanne Venturino said.

Another Bristol resident, identified as Gary, called the situation "heartbreaking."

"I'm still gonna go with there's more good in the world than bad, but they should catch the bad ones," he said.