Protect your benefits: New feature lets you lock EBT card to prevent fraud

Millions of people who receive public benefits in the Philadelphia area now have a way to protect those benefits from being stolen.

In Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware, those who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or other public benefits can now lock their cards when they are not in use to protect against skimming.

"Pure evil"

Brandon Button realized his May food stamp benefits had been stolen when he went to get a bagel for breakfast at a convenience store.

The New Castle County, Delaware, man said he had just received his monthly $218 in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, benefits overnight. But that morning, his EBT card now showed a balance of just $1.28.

"It's sad," he said, showing us the fridge he shares with his two roommates. The space usually reserved for his food was nearly empty.

"They're taking food stamps from people who desperately need these benefits," Button said. "Now because someone's pure evil, I'm without food."

EBT cards vulnerable to skimming

Increasingly, thieves are hacking into food stamp accounts and robbing people of funds they need to feed themselves and their families.

Button contacted In Your Corner for help getting his money back, but the federal law that gave victims a way to get reimbursed for their stolen SNAP benefits expired in December 2024.

With replacement funds no longer available, recipients like Button have little choice but to figure out how to get by until next month's benefits arrive.

"So I have to make a choice," Button said. "My phone bill and things are due, but I want to get something to eat."

Advocates say EBT cards are particularly vulnerable to fraud. The cards use outdated magnetic strip technology with a PIN rather than the more secure chip cards, making them easy targets for card skimmers. The device steals a person's card information and PIN number when they swipe.

CBS News Philadelphia previously uncovered that states have been slow with a fix because a transition to chip cards would cost millions. Switching to chip cards in Pennsylvania could cost as much as $7 million, leaders have previously estimated.

New Jersey has proposed setting aside $3.2 million for the transition to chip cards. Lawmakers will vote on the state budget in June.

In the meantime, states are offering an alternative to help recipients protect their benefits.

New EBT card lock feature

Earlier this month, Pennsylvania announced a new security feature that allows EBT recipients to lock their cards through the Connect EBT app or website when not in use.

Users can choose to lock their card everywhere or just outside of their state. The card can also be set to automatically relock 30, 60 or 90 minutes after unlocking.

New Jersey enabled the feature in April. Delaware Health and Social Services leaders say the lock feature has been available in that state since 2023.

Button said he wishes he'd realized sooner he could lock his card.

"I'd heard of people locking their cards but I never knew we were able to lock ours," he said. "From here on out it will stay locked."

Delaware Health and Social Services leaders say year-to-date the department has received 1,135 reports of stolen benefits, totaling more than $470,000.

Do you have a money question, a consumer issue, or a scam story you want to share? Email InYourCorner@cbs.com.