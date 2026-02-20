3-alarm fire in Easton, Pennsylvania, draws response from across Northampton County

Crews are on the scene of a fire burning in Easton, Pennsylvania, on Friday, multiple fire departments in Northampton County said.

As of around 12 p.m., the fire was at three alarms and drawing a response from departments across the county.

The fire is burning on the 400 block of Northampton Street. It is in a "high-occupancy" building and there are reports of people trapped, according to the Nancy Run Fire Company in Middletown.

"This is a developing dynamic fire call going on," the Forks Township Fire Department said on Facebook.

The city of Easton has asked everyone to avoid the 400 block of Northampton Street and the 400 block of Pine Street as the emergency response continues.

There's no immediate word on the cause of the fire or if anyone was injured.

This is a developing story and will be updated.