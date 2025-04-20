Child injured after accidentally discharging firearm at Philadelphia home; man detained by police

A 5-year-old boy was injured after accidentally firing a gun while at a home in Philadelphia's Feltonville neighborhood on Saturday, according to police.

Philadelphia police said the little boy went to a home on the 500 block of East Thelma Street with his sister on Saturday. Just after 8 p.m., while they were at the home, the 5-year-old found a gun and fired it, accidentally injuring his left hand, investigators said.

Officers were already at St. Christopher's Hospital for Children when the little boy arrived with his injuries, police said.

A 24-year-old man, who was inside the home on East Thelma Street at the time the gun was fired, was detained by police, authorities said.

Police said the charges are pending further investigation.