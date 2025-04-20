Watch CBS News
Child injured after accidentally discharging firearm at Philadelphia home; man detained by police

By Jessica MacAulay

/ CBS Philadelphia

A 5-year-old boy was injured after accidentally firing a gun while at a home in Philadelphia's Feltonville neighborhood on Saturday, according to police.

Philadelphia police said the little boy went to a home on the 500 block of East Thelma Street with his sister on Saturday. Just after 8 p.m., while they were at the home, the 5-year-old found a gun and fired it, accidentally injuring his left hand, investigators said.

Officers were already at St. Christopher's Hospital for Children when the little boy arrived with his injuries, police said.

A 24-year-old man, who was inside the home on East Thelma Street at the time the gun was fired, was detained by police, authorities said. 

Police said the charges are pending further investigation.

Jessica MacAulay

Jessica MacAulay is a digital producer for CBSPhiladelphia.com. Jessica started out her career in broadcast journalism originally as an intern for CBS Philadelphia. She covers breaking news, local community and crime stories.

