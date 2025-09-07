Man arrested after shooting, killing man in East Lansdowne, Delaware County, police say

A Philadelphia man is charged with murder after he allegedly shot and killed another man after the two got into a fight Saturday night in East Lansdowne, police said.

East Lansdowne police said 27-year-old Marquise Rasheed Smith is charged with criminal homicide, first- and third-degree murder and possessing an instrument of crime in connection with Jermaine Richardson's death.

Smith is accused of shooting Richardson multiple times in the chest after the two got into a fight at around 7:45 p.m. on Saturday. Police said Smith pulled out a handgun and shot Richardson several times, which ultimately killed him, while the two were in the 100 block of Wildwood Avenue in East Lansdowne.

Police arrested Smith at the scene and recovered a handgun.

The 27-year-old was arraigned on the charges and taken to the Delaware County Prison with no bail, police said.