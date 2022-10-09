Woman shot twice in Kensington, Philadelphia police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 37-year-old woman was shot twice in Kensington on Sunday morning, Philadelphia police say. The shooting happened on the 400 block of East Allegheny Avenue around 2 a.m.

Police say she was shot once in the lower back and once in the lower abdomen. She was transported to Temple University Hospital and placed in critical condition.

No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered at this point.