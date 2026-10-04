How to watch Philadelphia Eagles vs. Los Angeles Rams today for NFL Week 4
The Philadelphia Eagles will look to bounce back today vs. the Los Angeles Rams in Week 4 at Lincoln Financial Field after suffering their first loss of the season against the Chicago Bears.
Here's how to watch and stream the game, and everything else you need to know about the Eagles in Week 4.
How can you watch the Eagles-Rams game on cable?
The Eagles-Rams Week 4 game will air on FOX, with Kevin Burkhardt and Tom Brady on the call and Tom Rinaldi and Erin Andrews as sideline reporters.
Where can you stream the Eagles-Rams game?
The game can be streamed with a FOX One subscription or other streaming services like YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV.
Out-of-market fans can watch the game via NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV.
Birds fans can listen to the game by tuning into SportsRadio 94WIP with Merrill Reese and Mike Quick.
When does the Eagles-Rams game start?
The Eagles and Rams will kick off at 1 p.m. at the Linc.
Who is predicted to win the Eagles-Rams game?
The Eagles are home underdogs against the Rams in South Philly.
Storylines to watch in Eagles-Rams
- The Eagles have several key players dealing with injuries in Week 4. Top wide receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and All-Pro linebacker Zack Baun (concussion) are both out against Los Angeles. That means Jalen Hurts' top two pass catchers, Smith and tight end Dallas Goedert, both won't be on the field. Dontayvion Wicks will be the Eagles' top wideout with Smith sidelined, but rookie Makai Lemon, Darius Cooper and veteran tight end Zach Ertz will all see more targets. Jeremiah Trotter Jr. will start in place of Baun.
- The Rams are also dealing with injuries and will be without Myles Garrett, Aaron Donald and Jaylen Watson. However, Los Angeles is getting back All-Pro wide receiver Puka Nacua for Week 4. Vic Fangio's defense was just picked apart by third-string quarterback Case Keenum in Week 3, so all eyes will be on his defense to bounce back against one of the league's top offenses at home.
- Since Nick Sirianni became the Eagles' head coach in 2021, he has a 4-0 record against Rams head coach Sean McVay. The Eagles have beaten the Rams in 10 of their last 11 games dating back to 2005, including the playoffs. Last season's win over the Rams ended in a wild finish with Jordan Davis blocking a last-second field goal attempt and returning it for a touchdown.
What is the Eagles' schedule the rest of the NFL season?
- Week 5: Sunday, Oct. 11 at 9:30 a.m. vs. Jacksonville Jaguars in London
- Week 6: Sunday, Oct. 18 at 1 p.m. vs. Carolina Panthers
- Week 7: Monday, Oct. 26 at 8:15 p.m. vs. Dallas Cowboys
- Week 8: Sunday, Nov. 1 at 8:20 p.m. at Commanders
- Week 9: Sunday, Nov. 8 at 1 p.m. vs. New York Giants
- Week 10: Bye week
- Week 11: Sunday, Nov. 22 at 4:25 p.m. vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
- Week 12: Thursday (Thanksgiving), Nov. 26 at 4:30 p.m. at Cowboys
- Week 13: Sunday, Dec. 6 at 4:25 p.m. at Arizona Cardinals
- Week 14: Sunday, Dec. 13 at 1 p.m. vs. Indianapolis Colts
- Week 15: Saturday, Dec. 19 at 5 p.m. vs. Seattle Seahawks
- Week 16: Thursday (Christmas Eve), Dec. 24 at 8:15 p.m. vs. Houston Texans
- Week 17: Sunday, Jan. 3 at 8:20 p.m. at San Francisco 49ers
- Week 18: at Giants, TBD