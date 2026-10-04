How to watch Philadelphia Eagles vs. Los Angeles Rams today for NFL Week 4

The Philadelphia Eagles will look to bounce back today vs. the Los Angeles Rams in Week 4 at Lincoln Financial Field after suffering their first loss of the season against the Chicago Bears.

Here's how to watch and stream the game, and everything else you need to know about the Eagles in Week 4.

How can you watch the Eagles-Rams game on cable?

The Eagles-Rams Week 4 game will air on FOX, with Kevin Burkhardt and Tom Brady on the call and Tom Rinaldi and Erin Andrews as sideline reporters.

Where can you stream the Eagles-Rams game?

The game can be streamed with a FOX One subscription or other streaming services like YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV.

Out-of-market fans can watch the game via NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV.

Birds fans can listen to the game by tuning into SportsRadio 94WIP with Merrill Reese and Mike Quick.

When does the Eagles-Rams game start?

The Eagles and Rams will kick off at 1 p.m. at the Linc.

Who is predicted to win the Eagles-Rams game?

The Eagles are home underdogs against the Rams in South Philly.

Storylines to watch in Eagles-Rams

The Eagles have several key players

The Rams are also dealing with injuries and will be without Myles Garrett, Aaron Donald and Jaylen Watson. However, Los Angeles is getting back All-Pro wide receiver Puka Nacua for Week 4. Vic Fangio's defense was just picked apart by third-string quarterback Case Keenum

Since Nick Sirianni became the Eagles' head coach in 2021, he has a 4-0 record against Rams head coach Sean McVay. The Eagles have beaten the Rams in 10 of their last 11 games dating back to 2005, including the playoffs. Last season's win over the Rams ended in a wild finish with Jordan Davis

What is the Eagles' schedule the rest of the NFL season?