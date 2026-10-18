How to watch Philadelphia Eagles vs. Carolina Panthers today for NFL Week 6

The injury-riddled Philadelphia Eagles will look to snap a three-game losing streak against the Carolina Panthers today in Week 6 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Here's how to watch and stream the game, and everything else you need to know about the Eagles this week.

How can you watch the Eagles-Panthers game on TV?

The Eagles and Panthers will be broadcast on CBS Philadelphia in the Philly area. Ian Eagle will be the play-by-play announcer with Ross Tucker providing color commentary and Evan Washburn as the sideline reporter.

Birds fans can listen to the game by tuning into SportsRadio 94WIP with Merrill Reese and Mike Quick.

Where can you stream the Eagles-Panthers game?

Fans in markets where the game is on CBS can also stream it on Paramount+ and other live-streaming platforms like YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV.

Out-of-market viewers can watch the game via NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV.

When does the Eagles-Panthers game start?

The Eagles and Panthers will kick off from Lincoln Financial Field at 1 p.m.

Is Jalen Hurts playing today?

No. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has a blood clot in his leg and was added to the injured reserve list on Saturday. He will miss at least four games.

Backup quarterback Tanner McKee will get the start for the Birds. McKee has thrown five touchdowns and one interception in six career games, two of them starts.

What is the Eagles' schedule the rest of the NFL season?