Philadelphia Eagles fans are on the trip of a lifetime in Brazil — and they can't wait for Friday night

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia Eagles fans are on a trip of a lifetime and there is no doubt they're bringing the energy and the passion to Brazil.

"Even at the hotel I can tell they are not used to having this type of crowd that's at the bar all night long," Jaime Pagliei, The Philly Sports Guy, said.

Philly Sports Trips, which offers travel and tailgating experiences for Philadelphia Sports fans, is in Brazil. They have been our eyes and ears down south.

They've been capturing their excursions and allowing people to live through their experiences leading up to Friday's game against the Green Bay Packers.

"Doing the Eagles chant at Christ the Redeemer was awesome," Pagliei said. "And getting some of the Brazilians to yell, 'Go Birds,' and getting them to do Eagles chants in Portuguese is so much fun. We are getting them excited for the game as well."

Those on the trip say they love everything from the people to the culture and say they were welcomed instantly.

"You really realize how beautiful it is, how magnificent it is, and how kind people are and just want to spread the word and get people to come down here," Marisa Magnatta, from WMMR, said.

Fans say the Eagles chant continues to ring throughout Rio de Janeiro and they will keep the momentum going all the way to the game in São Paulo on Friday. They say the people of Brazil love their dedication.

"They are passionate people. They get it, but we have been hearing chants randomly. It's like a call. Once you hear the chant, you are like Eagles fans are here," Gayle Saunders said.

"We have turned a lot of people around us, both the vacationers and the people working here, to Eagles fans," Pagliei said.

The countdown is on until Friday and everyone in Brazil is trying to contain their excitement.