Philadelphia Eagles fans have high hopes for 2026 season: "We have a good shot going back to the Super Bowl"

From the Philadelphia skyline to Boathouse Row, the city is lit up in green and ready to cheer on the Birds.

"The energy in the city just picks up the second the Birds start playing, so you feel that across the city," Chris Beardsley said.

"It is so exciting; football season is my favorite time of year," Angilina Julia said.

The countdown to the season opener is on at Yards Brewing in Northern Liberties. Yards is serving up game day specials to help Eagles fans kick off a new season.

"We'll have $6 trash talk IPAs, we have our house-made seltzer, Bird juice; it's really good," Julia said.

Many fans have high hopes and said they've been looking forward to week one all summer.

"For the Birds, I'm expecting perfection, no losses this season. It's what it takes this year, and I think we have a good shot going back to the Super Bowl," Justin McGlynn said.

"It feels like getting back into a rhythm. Look, summer is over, kids get back in school, but the Birds on every Sunday, can't beat it," said Kevin Wheeler.

The Eagles back in action means a boost for many bars and restaurants, and some spots are getting in on the action for the first time.

"We're looking forward to giving Northern Liberties in Philadelphia that new sports bar," said Garis Eddington, owner of Tailgate Sports Bar.

Tailgate is gearing up for its first Eagles season, and Eddington is hosting a watch party to welcome fans.

"Dollar wings all day long we got the season ticket drink, and I think it's just going to give tailgating real life if you're not down at the stadium you can always do it here, it's going to be fun," Eddington said.

No matter where you watch, Birds fans are hyped and ready to start the season.