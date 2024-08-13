Philadelphia Eagles need help at WR3. Who could they sign?

Eagles' preseason win against the Ravens gives fans in South Philadelphia hope

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Last week, we got the first glimpse of the 2024 Philadelphia Eagles in their 16-13 Week 1 preseason victory over the Baltimore Ravens.

Rookies like running back Will Shipley and linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. stood out at M&T Bank Stadium, while some other needs on the roster were glaring, particularly the third receiver spot behind A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.

The Eagles have arguably the best wide receiver duo in the league with Brown and Smith, but their depth behind them is questionable.

Johnny Wilson, a rookie sixth-round pick out of Florida State, is pushing for the third receiver spot, but that's a tall task for a Day 3 draft pick. There's also fellow rookie fifth-round pick Ainias Smith, but he's had a rough camp.

The Eagles signed Parris Campbell to potentially be their third wideout, but he's been nursing a groin injury. He also has a lengthy injury history since being drafted in 2019 and hasn't lived up to being a second-round pick. Britain Covey is competing for a role, but he's only played 77 offensive snaps in two seasons.

It's slim pickings on the free-agent market right now, but here are three wide receivers the team could sign to add depth at wide receiver ahead of the 2024 season.

Hunter Renfrow

After having some productive seasons early in his career with the Raiders, wideout Hunter Renfrow has fallen off a cliff. He posted back-to-back 600-plus receiving yard seasons in his rookie and sophomore years in the league and then earned Pro Bowl honors for his career-best 2021 season, where he had 103 catches, 1,038 yards and nine touchdowns.

But since then, Renfrow has only had 87 catches, 585 yards and two touchdowns combined over the past two seasons. He dealt with an injury in the 2022 season and missed several games.

Renfrow doesn't turn 29 years old until late December, and on paper, he would fit Philadelphia's need for a shifty receiver, especially in the slot. But the fact that he's not signed yet speaks volumes. He's been available since the beginning of free agency but hasn't found a team yet.

Michael Thomas

Michael Thomas was once one of the NFL's most promising young wide receivers. He broke Marvin Harrison Sr.'s single-season reception record. He posted four straight 1,000-yard seasons, including two where he had more than 1,400 yards. He's earned three trips to the Pro Bowl, All-Pro honors twice and he was named Offensive Player of the Year in 2019.

However, injuries and a long list of off-the-field issues ended his time with the New Orleans Saints, which is likely why he hasn't signed with anyone yet.

At the end of last season, Thomas blamed Saints quarterback Derek Carr's "bad throw" for getting hurt in Week 10, which ended his season. He was also arrested on battery charges for throwing a brick through a contractor's car windshield outside his home in November 2023.

With the Saints, Thomas also got into a fight with now-Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

After missing the 2021 season with an injury, Thomas was never able to get back to his normal self. The Eagles will likely stay away from Thomas unless they're extremely desperate for help.

JuJu Smith-Schuster

The New England Patriots recently released JuJu Smith-Schuster after he signed a three-year, $25.5 million contract ahead of the 2023 season.

Smith-Schuster, 27, had one of his worst years last season with the Patriots. He had 29 catches, one touchdown and 260 receiving yards. The Eagles were reportedly interested in Smith-Schuster before, but he ended up returning to the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2021.

As a member of the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2022 season, Smith-Schuster beat the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, including playing a role on the pass interference call against James Bradberry that sealed the game. That play led to Smith-Schuster roasting Eagles safety James Bradberry with a Valentine's Day meme on social media days after the Super Bowl.

It would certainly be interesting if the Eagles added Smith-Schuster. He would hypothetically fit in the slot alongside Brown and Smith in Philadelphia's offense.