Eagles-Titans: odds, best bets, prediction for Week 13

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Jalen Hurts, Miles Sanders and the Eagles gashed the Green Bay Packers on the ground last week in a 40-33 victory on Sunday Night Football.

But running the ball this week might not be as easy against a stout Tennessee Titans rushing defense.

Here are my favorite bets and prediction for Eagles-Titans:

Titans (+4.5, -110) at Eagles (-4.5, -110)

Over/under: 44

Dec. 4 at 1 p.m. at Lincoln Financial Field

A.J. Brown TD

We had a clean sweep last week on Eagles-Packers, and we're going to try to keep that flowing into Week 13.

My favorite bet from the Eagles-Titans game is A.J. Brown at +119 to score a touchdown against his former team.

Brown hasn't been himself the past couple weeks – he tweaked his ankle against the Washington Commanders, has fumbled in the previous two games and dealt with the stomach bug leading up to the Packers game.

But, I think he gets back on track against the Titans.

Tennessee has an excellent rushing defense, but the Eagles should be able to efficiently move the ball through the air. The Titans have allowed the third-most receiving touchdowns to wideouts in the league this season, only trailing the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers.

When the Eagles faced the Steelers earlier this season, Brown exploded for three touchdowns on six catches for 156 yards.

I'm not saying Brown will have another three touchdown performance, but I also wouldn't be surprised. Expect Hurts to feed his favorite target and best friend in his first game against his former squad.

Quez Watkins over in receiving yards

After a slow start to the season, outside of the bomb he caught in Week 2 against the Minnesota Vikings, Quez Watkins was having a quiet year.

It was always going to be tough for Watkins to have consistent performances behind Brown, DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert in the Eagles' passing attack, but he's played very well over the past four weeks, which is why I like his over in receiving yards at 25.5.

Watkins has hit that over in three of his past four games, and the one he didn't, he had 25 receiving yards against the Texans.

Goedert being out with a shoulder injury has helped Watkins become more involved in the offense. He played 83% of the offensive snaps last week against the Packers – his highest mark of the season – and had a season-high five targets.

I expect Watkins to continue to be more involved with Goedert sidelined, especially against a suspect Titans passing defense.

Same Game Parlay +700

Brown TD

Watkins over in receiving yards

Derrick Henry TD

For the Same Game Parlay, we're going with the two player props above and Derrick Henry to find the end zone. The Eagles' defense gets Jordan Davis back this week, but I still think there's a pretty good chance Henry scores. There's only been four games this season where he hasn't scored a touchdown.

Prediction

Eagles 24, Titans 20

The Eagles won't cover in this one, but I still expect them to win a tough game against the Titans on Sunday at the Linc to improve to 11-1 on the year.

Hurts and the Eagles' passing game should be able to attack a weak Titans secondary that's allowing the second-most passing yards to opposing teams per game.

Brown, Smith and Watkins all could have big games against Tennessee. The Titans have allowed four opposing wideouts to go over 100 receiving yards in a single game this season.

But Brown is the one really primed for a monstrous day against his former team in this matchup.

The Eagles acquired Brown in a draft night trade from the Titans after the two sides couldn't agree to a contract extension, and so far, the Ole Miss product has proved to be worth the $100 million he signed for and then some.

It'll also be interesting to see how the Eagles' running game looks against Tennessee after a historic night against the Packers. The Titans have one of the best rushing defenses in the league, and rank first in defensive rushing DVOA, according to Football Outsiders.

The Eagles will want to run the ball as they always do, but this will be quite the battle to watch along the trenches.

On the other side of the ball, the Eagles' defense will be tasked with containing Henry, one of the top running backs in the league. The Cincinnati Bengals were able to bottle Henry up for just 38 rushing yards on 17 carries last week – his second-lowest outing of the season.

The Eagles will get Davis back this week after a stint on the injured reserve with a high ankle sprain. That should help in stopping Henry, and it gives Philadelphia more depth along the defensive line with the additions of Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh.

The Titans don't have much talent at the wide receiver position, even though rookie Treylon Burks, who they drafted to replace Brown, has been healthy and playing better recently.

But outside of Burks, cornerbacks Darius Slay and James Bradberry should have no issues handling Tennessee's passing game.

If the Eagles can get ahead and force quarterback Ryan Tannehill to throw the ball, this will be a win for the Birds.

All odds are courtesy of Caesar's Sportsbook.