Single-game tickets for 2026 Philadelphia Eagles'​ season go on sale Tuesday. Here's what to know.

Single-game tickets for the 2026 Philadelphia Eagles season will go on sale Tuesday morning.

Here's everything you need to know.

When do Eagles single-game tickets go on sale?

Single-game tickets for Eagles' home games in the 2026 season go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Birds fans will be able to purchase tickets at Ticketmaster.com with a four-ticket limit per household.

Due to high demand, fans are encouraged to visit Ticketmaster as soon as possible.

Eagles' training camp open practice

The Eagles will host their annual open training camp practice at Lincoln Financial Field on Aug. 25 at 6 p.m.

Tickets for the open practice will be $15 and also go on sale Tuesday at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.

Fans will also have the option to purchase a $50 VIP ticket that will provide them with "a special on-field experience before the start of practice," the Eagles said in a news release.

All ticket proceeds from the open practice will go toward the Eagles Autism Foundation. Seating at the Linc will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

Guests over the age of 2 will require an entry ticket. There won't be any ticket limitations per customer, and parking will be free.

The Eagles officially report to training camp on July 28.

Philadelphia Eagles' 2026 schedule

The Birds will play on Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve in the 2026 season.

Here's the full schedule: