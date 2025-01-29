Eagles fan takes love for the Birds to next level with house display in Philadelphia suburbs

It's a spot where Eagles fans come to stop and stare in Langhorne, Pennsylvania. The home at Chancery Road and Apple Valley Drive is lit up like the Linc, complete with a giant blow-up football and two life-size field goals.

Homeowner Larry Glowacki says this is the Eagles' year to win the Super Bowl, and the home reflects his pride.

"This season's been remarkable," Glowacki said.

The lifelong fan would like to see the team bring home its second Super Bowl title, and spirits are high as his neighbors check out the display.

"They drive by honking their horns, cheering, screaming out the windows," Glowacki said. "Kids pull up on the school buses, and they sing the fight song."

This year's massive display took a full week to install. During playoff seasons, Glowacki transitions his Christmas lights to Eagles green and white and brings out his giant Birds logos, along with a banner the size of his second story.

"I started this when I lived in Fishtown a little over 20 years ago," Glowacki said. "Every year, it gets bigger and bigger, and I keep adding to it as much as I can."

Glowacki expects his front lawn to be packed with fans on Super Bowl Sunday. He's hosting a watch party outside at his grand setup, complete with South Philly-style burn barrels.

As for the outcome of Super Bowl LIX? Glowacki predicts the Birds easily beat the Kansas City Chiefs.

"They look great, I think they're going to pull it off easily," Glowacki said. "I'd say we win by 14 at least."