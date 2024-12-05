Eagles RB Saquon Barkley adds to MVP case with another NFL honor

Saquon Barkley, looking to become the first running back to win the NFL MVP award since Adrian Peterson in 2012, was named Thursday the November NFC Offensive Player of the Month.

Barkley, 27, put NFL defenses on notice in November, racking up 777 scrimmage yards and six total touchdowns in four games. He ran for 626 yards, averaging 194.3 yards and scoring five rushing TDs in November. He also added 151 receiving yards and a TD.

In Philadelphia's 37-20 win over the Los Angeles Rams in Week 12, Barkley set a franchise record with 255 rushing yards and had 302 total yards. He became the first NFL player since Maurice Jones-Drew in 2009 to have two 70-yard touchdown runs in a game.

In three of his four November games, Barkley ran for more than 145 yards.

Barkley has also been named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week this season four times.

Barkley signed with the Eagles in free agency, coming from the New York Giants. The Giants refused to sign the running back to a long-term extension, opening the door for Barkley to sign closer to home — he grew up in Coplay, Pennsylvania.

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman bucked his typical roster-building strategy by signing Barkley, and the return on the investment is already paying dividends.

The Eagles are riding an eight-game winning streak after they beat the Baltimore Ravens, 24-19, last Sunday. Against one of the tougher run defenses in the NFL, Barkley still managed to rush for 107 yards and a TD.

During Philadelphia's current win streak, Barkley leads the NFL in rushing yards (1,064) and is second only to Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs in yards per carry (6.2; Gibbs has 6.3).

Barkley leads the NFL with 654 rushing yards in the second half of games this season — he has more rushing yards in the second half than 29 teams. He also has shined brightest when it matters most, leading the league with 361 rushing yards in the fourth quarter/overtime, averaging 8.2 yards per carry.

The Birds can clinch a playoff berth this week against the Carolina Panthers.