Eagles players dropping Christmas album this holiday season

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Are you ready for a Philly Christmas? If you're one of those people who love to listen to Christmas music and are an Eagles fan, we have some good news for you.

And for those of you are dread the holiday season, maybe this will change your outlook.

Some Eagles players are dropping a Christmas album. That's right, you'll soon be able to listen to your favorite Christmas hits sung by some of the Eagles offensive linemen.

Jason Kelce, Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson will be featured on the album.