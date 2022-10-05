How Eagles are trying to grow youth football in Philadelphia

Eagles trying to make impact in Philadelphia community

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Eagles are making a statement on the field so far this season. They're also trying to make an even bigger impact by growing the game on the youth level.

Players on Tuesday night met with the West Philly Panthers football and cheerleading teams. They play right next to the Shepard Recreation Center, where a shooting in August injured five people.

Two of the Eagles' most prominent offensive players, wide receiver A.J. Brown and running back Miles Sanders. surprised and delighted the assembled children and their parents.

"I didn't know that," Marissa Jefferson said. "That's a bonus for us."

"I thought it was going to be somebody not like them," 14-year-old Malachi Rose said.

Brown and Sanders used their time to share that they understand what it's like for these kids, to grow up in difficult circumstances and letting these kids know that they matter.

The messages seemed to resonate.

