Lane Johnson among list of injured Eagles to exit loss vs. Jets

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles played all 22 of their starters in Super Bowl LVII against the Kansas City Chiefs in February.

The 2022 Eagles had amazing injury luck, but that hasn't been the case so far in the 2023 season.

The Birds have been snakebitten with injuries, and they lost even more players at key positions in the team's first loss of the season, a 20-14 ugly game against the Jets on Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

The most key injury of them all? That would be Lane Johnson, the team's starting right tackle and one of the best offensive linemen in all of football.

Johnson left the game with an ankle injury in the first half against the Jets and never returned.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 15: Lane Johnson #65 of the Philadelphia Eagles leaves the game after suffering an injury during the first half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on October 15, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Dustin Satloff / Getty Images

Following the loss, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said that he hadn't spoken to the doctors yet and didn't provide an update on Johnson's status.

"Obviously any time you lose a player like Lane, Lane's one of the best players in the NFL, so you're going to obviously miss that," Sirianni said.

Backup tackle Jack Driscoll replaced Johnson after the injury.

Sirianni said the Eagles adjusted their game plan a little bit and protected the edge to help Driscoll, but not an abnormal amount.

Sirianni said he's confident in Driscoll and that he has to look at the tape to see how he fared against the Jets.

If Johnson were to miss any games, it would be a significant loss for the Birds. The All-Pro right tackle hasn't allowed a sack since the 2020 season, according to Pro Football Focus.

Johnson missed the final two games of the regular season in 2022 with a torn adductor and has dealt with injuries in the past.

Once Driscoll entered the game, Hurts was under duress more by a talented Jets defense.

The injury is also the second to happen on the right side of the Eagles' offensive line.

Backup guard Sua Opeta made his second straight start at right guard after the Birds placed Cam Jurgens on injured reserve before Week 5 against the Los Angeles Rams.

The Eagles were also hit with injuries on the defensive side of the ball.

Slot cornerback Bradley Roby, safety Reed Blankenship and cornerback Eli Ricks all left the game with injuries.

Sirianni didn't provide updates on any of the three following the loss.

Roby had a shoulder injury, Rick dealt with a knee injury and Blankenship was hit in the ribs on a blindside block by Jets wideout Allen Lazard.

Blankenship already missed one game earlier this season with a rib injury in Week 2 against the Minnesota Vikings.

Entering the game against the Jets, the Birds were also without key starters defensive tackle Jalen Carter, cornerback Darius Slay and safety Justin Evans. Starting slot wideout Quez Watkins was also placed on injured reserve Saturday.

The Eagles will welcome the lightning-fast Miami Dolphins offense to Lincoln Financial Field next week for Sunday Night Football, and they could be down some key players in the secondary once again in Week 7.