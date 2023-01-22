Lane Johnson shows off toughness in win over Giants

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles rushed for 268 yards in Saturday's 38-7 win over the New York Giants in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs at Lincoln Financial Field.

It was the most rushing yards since their historic Week 12 win against the Green Bay Packers, where the Eagles recorded 363 yards on the ground.

And it might've not happened if it weren't for the toughness of starting right tackle Lane Johnson.

Johnson, who suffered a torn adductor in December, against the Cowboys missed the last two games of the regular season.

But he elected to skip surgery in order to return for the playoffs, and having him back paid major dividends for the Eagles as they advanced to the NFC championship for the 17th time since 2001.

"He's a warrior," quarterback Jalen Hurts said. "He's a true warrior and a very important piece of this team. He's been doing great things for a very long time... We're grateful to have him and I'm happy that he's kind of coming out of this thing clean."

With Johnson out of the lineup for part of the Cowboys game and against the New Orleans Saints the following week, the Eagles struggled to move the ball on the ground.

Hurts' absence from those games also played a role in the Eagles not generating a running game, but Johnson's presence on Saturday is paramount for the Eagles' chances of making a run at another Super Bowl, especially next week.

The Eagles will play the winner of the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys -- two teams with elite players on the edge.

The Niners have defensive end Nick Bosa, who led the NFL in sacks with 18.5, while Micah Parsons of the Cowboys had 13.5 sacks in the regular season, which ranked seventh.

Regardless of the opponent, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni is glad to have his starting right tackle back.

"Lane is the best tackle in the NFL, so to have him back and just shutting down a side, that's huge," Sirianni said. "It was awesome to have him back. He makes us go. That entire offensive line makes us go."