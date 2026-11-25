Most 12-year-olds who trade Pokémon cards do so with friends or classmates.

Jack Powell gives his to NFL players.

The 12-year-old Eagles superfan has become a familiar face outside the Jefferson Health Training Complex, where he regularly waits for players as they leave practice.

"They know me by name," he said.

Powell, who has autism, began waiting outside the Eagles' practice facility last year, according to his mother, Kim Davies. What began as a chance to meet some of his football heroes gradually became something more.

His mother said Jack was determined to form relationships with the players, sometimes waiting for hours for the opportunity to see them. And when Powell learned defensive tackle Jordan Davis and linebacker Zach Baun liked Pokémon cards after watching them open them on social media, he began bringing them cards.

The gifts became something of a tradition, although Powell had one complaint: Davis refused to open the packs.

"I was always joking around with him, giving him packs, being like, 'No, open this one. You have to open this one. This is a good pack. You gotta do it,'" Powell said. "And he never would."

Kim Davies

Then came Nov. 9.

Powell said he was upstairs at home when his mother saw the news that Davis had been traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

"I was like, 'Oh my God, no! No!'" Powell said.

He quickly got dressed, and he and his mother headed for the Eagles' training facility, hoping Davis might still be there. But the team was on its bye week.

Powell sat outside the facility crying while his mother and security guards tried to comfort him.

His mother then recorded a tearful video of Jack thanking Davis for their memories together.

Powell said the message was meant primarily for Davis, who follows him on Instagram.

"It was only just for Jordan to see it," Powell said. "I didn't really mean for it to go crazy viral."

Kim Davies

But the video did spread widely online.

Soon afterward, Fanatics surprised Powell with a custom Jordan Davis jersey — one half Eagles and the other half Jaguars.

The surprises continued when Powell got the opportunity to attend a Jaguars game at MetLife Stadium and support Davis in his new uniform.

"I promised Jordan, in Jordan's honor, I would be a Jags fan for that weekend," Powell said. "But obviously, I bleed green. I'm an Eagles superfan."

The most meaningful part of the trip, however, happened away from the football field.

Powell met Davis at the Jaguars' hotel and brought along another familiar gift: Pokémon cards.

This time, Davis finally opened some.

Powell's mother also captured video of Davis signing a miniature Eagles helmet for Jack and telling him, "You deserve it ... everything good in this world."

It's a moment more meaningful than Davis may know. Powell said the past year has been difficult, and the Eagles players have become important role models in his life.

"They're not even players to me. They're people," Powell said. "These people are just so nice. Always giving me advice in life, always boosting my spirits."

Powell said those relationships have helped him through some of his hardest moments.

"If it wasn't for them, I would've been in a worse place right now," he said. "That is what I'm thankful for this Thanksgiving."