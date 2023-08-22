Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts lands Sports Illustrated cover of 2023 NFL preview

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Add Sports Illustrated cover athlete to Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts' growing résumé. Hurts landed the cover of the sports magazine's 2023 NFL preview edition, along with perhaps a new nickname: "Philly's new Fresh Prince."

Should Birds fans be worried, though?

Several athletes who appeared on the SI cover in the past ran into some bad luck.

Hurts recently scored a partnership with Jordan Brand, on top of a new five-year, $255 million contract extension and being ranked as the third-best player in the league by his peers.