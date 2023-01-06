Jalen Hurts' status "trending in right direction," Sirianni says

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Things are "trending in the right direction" for Jalen Hurts to play on Sunday, according to head coach Nick Sirianni.

Sirianni wouldn't confirm Hurts' status for Sunday's season finale against the Giants, but he says the team is hopeful.

"He's trending in the right direction. We feel good about it, but we got to see how today goes," Sirianni said in a press conference on Friday morning.

Hurts will practice again on Friday and the Eagles will evaluate whether he's cleared to play after seeing how he feels following practice and rehab.

"If he's ready to play, we'll play him," Sirianni said. "It's really as simple as that. If we feel like, we feel like he's trending in the right direction if we feel like after today's practice and after he goes through his rehab today and all those different things that he's ready to go. The contact, the hits, the throwing, everything's obviously taken into account. We don't segment anything. It's he's ready to play or not ready to play."

Hurts has been more active in practice this week than last week. He was a limited participant at practice on Thursday and during Wednesday's walkthrough, which he didn't partake in last week.

Hurts also went through ball security drills Thursday, something he reportedly didn't go through last week.

He missed the past two games, which resulted in losses, after suffering a right shoulder sprain against the Chicago Bears on Dec. 18.

It's a big week for the Birds. If they beat the Giants, they will lock up the NFC East Division and the No. 1 seed in the conference. But if they lose, they'll be relying on the results of other games to determine their seed in the playoffs.

Hurts, an MVP candidate, has recorded 35 total touchdowns, thrown for 3,472 yards, rushed for 747 to go along with a 67.3 completion percentage.

You can watch the Eagles' regular-season finale against the Giants at 4:25 p.m. on CBS Philadelphia.