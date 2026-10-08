Marriage brought an Irish native 2 loves: his wife and the Eagles. Now, he's heading to London.

A longtime Eagles fan has been following the Birds from thousands of miles away. Now, he's headed to watch the Birds take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in London on Sunday.

Liam O'Neill isn't your average fan either. He wasn't born into Eagles nation. He's from Dublin, Ireland. (Yes, he has an Irish accent.)

O'Neill became a fan about 13 years ago after he married his wife, Katie.

The two had been living in London until 18 months ago when his job gave him the option to move to the United States. He said choosing Philadelphia was a no-brainer.

"They asked me where on the East Coast did I want to live. They gave me that option," O'Neill said. "And I said, I know a place. We are in Yardley, Bucks County, right now. A 35-minute drive from the Linc. I feel like the luckiest man in the world."

O'Neill said he fell in love with the Birds quickly. He said it was the city's love for the Eagles that reminded him of home.

"You walk around anywhere in broader Philadelphia, and you're going to see an Eagles jersey, and you are going to get a Go Birds," he said. "I think that unwavering passion that there is for the team is something that draws me to it."

O'Neill's love for the Eagles has since grown from casual fan to die-hard. He's now the co-founder of an organization and podcast called British and Irish Eagles, helping connect international fans from the U.K. and Ireland to the team.

"There's no better place for me in the world than sitting in the Linc, watching the players come out of the tunnel, listening to music," O'Neill said. "The hair is standing on my arms just talking about it."

O'Neill will be heading to London to watch the Eagles for the second time. If it's anything like the first game, he expects Eagles fans to take over.

"This is going to feel like a Philadelphia Eagles home game," he said.

O'Neill said he will also host hundreds of Eagles fans for various events over the weekend leading up to kickoff, including a tailgate near Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Sunday.

For many of the fans, he said it will be their first-ever tailgate.