Eagles fans, bald eagle cam both on bird watch

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- What does an eagle nest camera and Eagles fans have in common? They're both on bird watch.

The Eagles are preparing to host the Giants in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs this weekend at Lincoln Financial Field.

And as fans prepare for the first playoff game, we came across another group of people who are also watching the birds.

The nonprofit Friends of Big Bear Valley set up a live stream camera inside a Bald Eagle nest. Big Bear Valley is located in San Bernardino County, California.

The two eagles named Shadow and Jackie are currently nesting two eggs.

You can watch the live stream in the video above.