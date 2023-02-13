Eagles fans arriving in Philadelphia after Super Bowl loss

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The ultimate heartbreak. That's what Philadelphia fans are experiencing this Monday morning.

While fans in the city were able to turn the TV off and head to bed after the Eagles lost 38-35 to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl, some had to sit on a nine-hour flight.

"Silence," Kevin Freeman said. "Everyone slept. The whole plane."

CBS News Philadelphia caught up with some fans who arrived back in Philadelphia bright and early Monday morning after traveling out to Arizona for Super Bowl LVII.

Kevin Freeman took a last-minute, quick trip to Arizona for the Super Bowl with his cousin. An experience he says he "wouldn't change for the world, except for the ending."

He tells CBS News Philadelphia even Chiefs fans weren't fired up inside the airport after winning the Super Bowl.

"I think they were a little scared of getting heat from the Eagles fans."

But ultimately, the vibe he got from the crowd was "less anger, more disappointment."

Other fans, weren't so happy with the Super Bowl experience. We asked Benjamin Witsen if being at the Super Bowl was still cool to experience.

"No," Witsen said.

The question was a gut punch for the fan who already had to sit on a long, overnight flight home from Arizona.

"[Explicit] sucks. Gannon's soft. Defense is soft. We had one job to do and we didn't get it done. Thanks a lot, guys," Witsen said as we walked out of the camera frame.