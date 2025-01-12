When do the Philadelphia Eagles play next weekend in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs?

The Philadelphia Eagles will play the winner of the Los Angeles Rams and Minnesota Vikings game in the divisional round of the playoffs next Sunday at 3 p.m. at Lincoln Financial Field.

The game will air on NBC, Peacock, Telemundo and Universo.

The No. 4 seed Rams and No. 5 seed Vikings will play each other in the wild-card round of the NFL playoffs on Monday night at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The game was moved from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, to Arizona due to the devastating wildfires in the Los Angeles area.

The Eagles didn't play the Minnesota Vikings this season, but they beat the Rams on Sunday Night Football in November after Saquon Barkley had a monster game. He rushed for a franchise-record 255 yards and two touchdowns in the victory. Both of his scores were runs that went 70 yards plus.

The No. 2 seed Eagles advanced to the divisional round of the NFL playoffs after beating the No. 7 seed Green Bay Packers, 22-10, thanks to an impressive performance by the defense.

Philadelphia forced four total turnovers in the win. They intercepted Packers quarterback Jordan Love three times. Cornerback Darius Slay, linebacker Zack Baun and rookie cornerback Quinyon Mitchell each recorded interceptions.

Jalen Hurts and the Eagles' passing offense didn't have the best game, but he tossed touchdowns to Dallas Goedert and Jahan Dotson in the victory. A.J. Brown had a quiet game, but went viral after the TV broadcast caught him reading a book on the sideline.

Saquon Barkley rushed for 119 yards on 25 carries in his Eagles playoff debut.

The other NFC playoff matchup is set. The No. 6 seed Washington Commanders will play the No. 1 seed Detroit Lions on Saturday night after upsetting the No. 3 seed Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road.