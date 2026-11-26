After snapping a seven-game losing streak against their in-state rivals, the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Philadelphia Eagles are set to play their biggest adversary on Thanksgiving Day: the Dallas Cowboys.

And in any rivalry game, anything can happen, right? But beware: CBS Sports notes that Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is "cooking right now," having become the fourth player in NFL history to record 300-plus passing yards and five-plus total touchdowns in consecutive games.

Backup quarterback Joe Milton, whom the Eagles acquired from the Cowboys practice squad in October, will start for Philadelphia.

Here's how to watch and stream the game, and everything else you need to know about the Eagles heading into Week 12:

How can you watch the Eagles-Cowboys game on cable?

The game will air on FOX, with Kevin Burkhardt as the play-by-play announcer, Tom Brady as the color commentator and Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi as the sideline reporters.

Where can you stream the Eagles-Cowboys game?

The Eagles-Cowboys game can be streamed with a FOX One subscription and other live streaming services like YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV.

When does the Eagles-Cowboys game start?

The teams will kick off at 4:30 p.m. from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Who is predicted to win the Eagles-Cowboys game?

The Eagles are 8.5-point underdogs against Dak Prescott and the Cowboys.

What is the Eagles' schedule for the rest of the NFL season?