What time is the Philadelphia Eagles game today? How to watch Eagles-Commanders and more

By Jessica MacAulay, CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

The Eagles are looking to extend their franchise 10-game winning streak Sunday afternoon against the Commanders. If the team extends their streak, the Birds will win the NFC East for the second time in three years.

Here's what to know heading into Week 16.

What time do the Eagles play today?

Kickoff for the Eagles' Week 16 matchup against the Commanders is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland. The last time these two teams played against each other was at the Linc and ended in a 26-18 victory for the Birds.

How to watch the Eagles game

Sunday's game will be broadcast locally on FOX. Fans can also tune in by listening to SportsRadio 94WIP. Nationwide, fans can stream the game on NFL+. 

Inactives and roster moves

On Saturday, the Eagles elevated fullback Khari Blasingame for Sunday's game. 

The team's inactives included: quarterback Tanner McKee, wide receiver Britain Covey, cornerback Eli Ricks, offensive lineman Nick Gates, tackle Darian Kinnard and guard Trevor Keegan.

