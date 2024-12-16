Eagles' franchise-record winning streak has Philadelphia flying high

The City of Brotherly Love was filled with a lot of green Monday, as Eagles fans at Reading Terminal Market were decked out in their best gear to celebrate the team's franchise record-setting 10th consecutive win.

Diehard supporters from across the nation shared their passion for the Birds.

"We are visiting from Hawaii, so we came all this way," Richard Samonte of Oahu said. "It's our first game here, so we are really excited for this game and the win and all."

Tyler Stevens traveled from Peoria, Arizona, to see Sunday's game.

"It was just everything I dreamed of," he said. "I've been a fan since 2006, so almost 20 years, and I finally made it out here."

Stevens runs a popular Eagles fan account on Instagram with over 46,000 followers. After his first trip to Philly, he said he hopes to be back.

"I love this city — it's awesome," Stevens said.

Rachel Sipe traveled from Dallas to cheer for the Eagles and didn't hesitate to share her thoughts on her hometown team.

"The Cowboys were not really cutting it — and I was a cheerleader — so I was like, I want to cheer for a winning team," she said.

True Philadelphians, like Marsha Curry, expressed pride in their hometown team.

"I'm born and raised in Philadelphia. I'll always be a Philadelphia fan," she said. "We as a community come together to support our team."

"I feel like it's gonna go all the way to the Super Bowl," another fan, Chris Rivera, said.