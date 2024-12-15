Jalen Hurts' 3 total TDs lead Philadelphia Eagles past Pittsburgh Steelers for 10th straight win

The Philadelphia Eagles extended their winning streak to 10 games with a 27-13 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.

Jalen Hurts recorded three total touchdowns in the win, including two touchdown passes to A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.

After a week where the Eagles' passing game was scrutinized, Hurts and his wideouts shined in the win. Hurts completed 25 of his 33 passes for 290 yards along with the two passing scores and a rushing touchdown.

Brown had eight catches for 110 yards, while Smith recorded 11 catches for 109 yards in the win.

The Eagles will face the Washington Commanders next week for a chance to win the NFC East.

This is a developing story and will be updated.