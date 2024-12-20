Delco-bred Catholic bishop has Eagles-related secret at Washington, D.C.-area cathedral

For Philadelphia Eagles fans who move away from the area, keeping that Philly pride is important. One Delaware County native — and Roman Catholic bishop — has taken his love for the Birds to new heights.

Bishop Michael Burbidge leads the Arlington, Virginia, diocese. The Cardinal O'Hara alum, who returned many years ago to teach at the school after becoming a priest, is a top-tier Eagles fan.

"I've been here eight years now," Burbidge said, "so it's no secret that Bishop Burbidge is a loyal, steadfast Eagles fan. I had season tickets for 20-plus years. I always have great memories of that time with my dad."

So, when it came time to renovate Arlington's Saint Thomas More Cathedral, Burbidge would let everyone know that, yes, he was a Birds fan. He had a tiny stained-glass Eagles logo custom-made and installed.

Catholic Diocese of Arlington

The Baltimore Archbishop let out the secret during the dedication Mass in September.

"I'm told you will find somewhere embedded in those windows a little round piece of stained glass with the logo of the Philadelphia Eagles," Archbishop William Lori said to applause and laughter.

Burbidge says having the Eagles' logo on a stained-glass window is not received "as favorably as I would prefer."

"We have lots of Commanders fans here, including most of my priests," Burbidge said.

The stained glass, designed by a Philadelphia firm, is in a discrete location, appropriately close to a statue of Philadelphia's Saint Katherine Drexel.

"I didn't broadcast this," Burbidge said. "But people began to find out about it. We did a lot of renovations in this, but for some reason, people come to see the Eagles' logo."

The bishop's family learned about the Eagles' tribute in stained glass in the middle of Mass.

"We all kind of looked at each other and were like, 'Uh oh,'" nephew Franny Burbidge, who lives in Havertown, said. "I think it's funny because we're Eagles fans, no one likes us, we don't care, And I think he kind of takes that, I'm an Eagles fan, get over it. Sticking it to Washington a little bit, but in a fun way."

For this Delco native, his love for the Birds is carried by his memories of good times with family.

"The opportunity on a Sunday I would get to go to a stadium with my dad, spend those four hours together," Burbidge said, "you don't necessarily remember the outcome of the game, but you remember the time spent together."

On a wing and now a prayer, Burbidge believes the Eagles will do commandingly well over Washington on Sunday. The Birds will clinch the NFC East with a win or a tie.