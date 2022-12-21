Eagles buy Pederson cheesesteaks after Dallas win: report

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Former Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson was reportedly treated to a Philly specialty this week after his team beat the Dallas Cowboys, bringing the Birds closer to a division title.

According to Jaguar Report, someone from the Eagles organization ordered plenty of cheesesteaks from Philly's Finest, a Philadelphia-themed restaurant and bar in Jacksonville, Florida, and sent the sandwiches over to the Jacksonville Jaguars staff to thank them for the win.

The report says the Jags staff got 35 cheesesteaks and 25 large orders of fries. There were steaks with Whiz, American cheese and onions. Philly's Finest gets its bread and meat shipped down from Philadelphia, according to its website.

Jeff Harris, owner of Philly's Finest here in Jacksonville, told me someone from the Eagles called him on Tuesday and said they wanted to buy Doug Pederson lunch for beating the Cowboys ... so the Jags' staff got complimentary cheesesteaks.



The 13-1 Eagles are most likely to clinch the NFC East title. But Dallas, now 10-4 (Thanks, Doug), has not been mathematically eliminated from the division title race just yet. The Jaguars' win Sunday makes the title much more likely for the Eagles.

If the Eagles win one of the next three games, they clinch the NFC East. If the Birds beat the Cowboys in Dallas on Christmas Eve, they clinch the division, a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

Pederson is well-loved in Philadelphia. He played quarterback in 1999 and was signed as head coach in 2016, replacing Chip Kelly. In 2018, he led the team to its first Lombardi Trophy, when the Eagles beat the New England Patriots 45-33 in Super Bowl LII.