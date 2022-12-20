Sirianni: "Possibility" Jalen Hurts starts against Cowboys

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) -- The Eagles will plan for both quarterback Jalen Hurts and backup QB Gardner Minshew to start this week. The Eagles are headed to Dallas for a Christmas Eve matchup against the division-rival Cowboys.

Despite suffering a shoulder injury during Sunday's win over the Chicago Bears, head coach Nick Sirianni says there is still a "possibility" Jalen Hurts starts.

Sirianni said Hurts' status will depend on the "healing" process of the injury.

"It's about the healing process with Jalen," Sirianni said. "... So pain tolerance with this guy, I never worry about. He's an unbelievable competitor, unbelievable toughness. This is why every time there's a question asked about Jalen, the first thing that you get, regardless of how he's playing, is about his leadership ability and toughness. Both mentally and physically. It'll be more about the healing for Jalen than it will be about the pain because he can play through anything."

Hurts told reporters Tuesday that there is "definitely a chance" for him to play Saturday, but he's taking it "day by day." He said he knows everyone knows he's dealing with something, but he didn't want to really talk about himself.

"I'm not one to really talk about myself, obviously being the quarterback of the Philadelphia Eagles you can't run from that," Hurts said. "I'm taking everything one day at a time with it and preparing to versus a really good defense. We gonna talk about that defense today. Make sure we don't miss that."

Hurts suffered a sprained shoulder during the third quarter in Sunday's win over the Chicago Bears, a source tells The Associated Press. The victory pushed the Eagles to a league leading 13-1 record.

It's no secret that Hurts' ability to run the ball has attributed to the Eagles' success on offense this season, but Sirianni says his safety will be the No. 1 priority.

Adding that his "dual-threat" abilities are a major reason the third-year quarterback is a top candidate in the NFL MVP race.

"With not only his ability to do what he's been doing passing the ball, but also what he's been doing running the football and that comes in different ways. I think he has what 13 touchdowns? We're always gonna think about his safety first," Sirianni said.

Sirianni is confident in Minshew if Hurts is unable to start Saturday.

"He's what you want out of your backup quarterback, to be ready with limited reps," Sirianni said.

Some good news for Eagles fans, if the Birds beat Dallas this week, they will clinch the division and also the No. 1 seed in the NFC Conference. That means they will secure home-field advantage for the playoffs up to the Super Bowl.

The Eagles could also secure the No. 1 seed if they tie Dallas and the Minnesota Vikings lose.