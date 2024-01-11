Eagles fan Jasmine Jones selling merch of her viral "what the hell are you doing?" moment

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An Eagles fan who went viral when she said what we were all thinking during a recent loss is breaking out some merch to remember the moment.

Jasmine Jones was in the stands for the Eagles' Dec. 31 loss to the four-win Arizona Cardinals, decked out in green but wondering what the heck the Birds were doing.

Videos and GIFs of the comment were shared all over the internet and we later caught up with Jones who said her love for the team would not waver.

"I am still backing my team. I've been an Eagles fan my whole life and in the highs and the lows of it I still bleed green," she said.

Now the mom of three and former teacher is launching a new venture: Merch including T-shirts, hoodies and car decals asking the same question: what the H-E-double-hockey sticks are you doing?

Jones said she drew the illustration on the merch herself and wrote the words on it.

"There were quite a few other companies that had started to put my face and the meme on different merchandise and sell it," Jones said. "And I thought you know, if other people are doing this, I might as well jump on and do it myself and help out my local community."

Jones partnered with The Locker Room in Berwick, Pennsylvania, to produce and sell the merchandise. Berwick is up in Columbia County by I-80 and the Susquehanna River.

"I thought it was a great way to get them some business off of my spotlight," Jones said.

You can find the merch at WhatTheHellAreYouDoing.spiritsale.com.