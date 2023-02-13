Dunkin' offering free coffee in celebration of Eagles season

Free coffee at Dunkin' after Eagles loss

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Dunkin' is offering to help fans cope after the Eagles lost the Super Bowl.

You can get a free medium hot coffee Monday in celebration of the Eagles' incredible season.

The offer is valid at participating Dunkin' locations in the Philadelphia region.

Even better, you don't have to buy anything to get the free medium hot coffee.