Dunkin' offering free coffee in celebration of Eagles season

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Dunkin' is offering to help fans cope after the Eagles lost the Super Bowl. 

You can get a free medium hot coffee Monday in celebration of the Eagles' incredible season. 

The offer is valid at participating Dunkin' locations in the Philadelphia region.

Even better, you don't have to buy anything to get the free medium hot coffee. 

First published on February 13, 2023 / 8:26 AM

