Driver pulls woman from passenger seat before fleeing scene of deadly Northeast Philadelphia crash

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A woman was killed in a crash on the Roosevelt Boulevard in Northeast Philadelphia, and police say the driver fled the scene. The crash happened just before 3 a.m. Thursday on Roosevelt Boulevard near Devereaux Avenue in Oxford Circle. 

Witnesses told police the car was traveling at a high rate of speed before it lost control and overturned. 

A man reportedly got out of the driver's seat and pulled a woman from the car before leaving the scene on foot. 

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Police say they know the driver's identity and expect to make an arrest soon. 

First published on August 19, 2022 / 5:46 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

