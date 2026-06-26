Driver accused of intentionally striking officer in north philadelphia wanted, police say

Police are looking for a driver accused of intentionally striking an officer with a vehicle in North Philadelphia Friday night, police say.

Authorities say the incident occurred near 19th and Nicholas streets around 10:00 p.m., where the officer was struck by a vehicle. The driver then took off after the crash. The officer was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition.

Officers found the vehicle unattended with a damaged windshield in the city's Germantown neighborhood at Wayne Avenue and Winnona Street just before 10:45 p.m.

Police are still searching for the driver.