Driver crashes into 6 parked cars in Hunting Park: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A driver crashed into six parked cars in the city's Hunting Park section, leaving four totaled. Police say it happened just before 2 a.m. Sunday at Broad and Lycoming Streets.

The scene shows extensive damage being left behind.

Police say the driver left their vehicle at the scene and was later found in Abington.

CBS News Philadelphia was told no one was injured.

So far no arrests have been made.

It is not clear if the driver will be charged.