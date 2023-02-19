Watch CBS News
Local News

Driver crashes into 6 parked cars in Hunting Park: police

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Driver crashes into 6 parked cars in Hunting Park: police
Driver crashes into 6 parked cars in Hunting Park: police 00:28

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A driver crashed into six parked cars in the city's Hunting Park section, leaving four totaled. Police say it happened just before 2 a.m. Sunday at Broad and Lycoming Streets.

The scene shows extensive damage being left behind.

Police say the driver left their vehicle at the scene and was later found in Abington.

CBS News Philadelphia was told no one was injured.

So far no arrests have been made.

It is not clear if the driver will be charged.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on February 19, 2023 / 9:57 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.