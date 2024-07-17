Denis O'Brien named Drexel University's interim president after John Fry departed for Temple University

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Drexel University students have a new leader after former president John Fry left for Temple University. The Board of Trustees on Tuesday appointed Denis O'Brien as Drexel's interim president.

As the former executive of Exelon Corporation, O'Brien has his MBA from Drexel's Bennett S. LeBow College of Business and has served on the board for 20 years.

"It's an honor to serve in this role during Drexel's time of transition," O'Brien said in a news release. "As an alumnus and member of Drexel's Board for more than 20 years, I have witnessed first-hand the University's trajectory to excellence. I am looking forward to working closely with Drexel's talented faculty, dedicated professional staff, outstanding students and a committed Board of Trustees to ensure the continued success of this remarkable university."

O'Brien is taking over for Fry, who is leaving Drexel to become Temple's new president.

Temple appointed John Fry about two weeks ago concluding a search after the sudden death of acting President JoAnne Epps.

Fry was voted into the position unanimously for his commitment to higher education. Fry previously served as the president of Drexel for 14 years.

O'Brien plans to stay on the job until a new president is named.

CBS News Philadelphia intern Moira Vaughan contributed to this story.