Temple University appoints John Fry as its 15th president

Philadelphia to mark 1 year since Kingsessing mass shooting, and more news | Digital Brief

Philadelphia to mark 1 year since Kingsessing mass shooting, and more news | Digital Brief

Philadelphia to mark 1 year since Kingsessing mass shooting, and more news | Digital Brief

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Temple University has appointed John Fry as the university's 15th president, concluding a search after the sudden death last fall of acting President JoAnne Epps, the university announced in a statement on Wednesday.

Fry was voted into the position unanimously for his commitment to higher education, according to the university.

"After decades of positively impactful work in higher education and economic and community development, this appointment is also a win for the city of Philadelphia as John now brings his experience and a fresh vision to Temple University," said Board of Trustee Chair Mitchell L. Morgan.

Previous to his recent president-elect, Fry served as the president of Drexel University for 24 years.

During his time at Drexel, Fry expanded the university's global presence in various countries through partnerships and research programs for students. He oversaw the addition of the Charles D. Close School of Entrepreneurship as well as Drexel's merger with Salus University to increase health sciences opportunities. Under his leadership, Drexel's record-setting fundraising campaign "The Future Is a Place We Make" raised over $450 million for student success and research.

Fry is not only praised for his global research initiatives and fundraising campaigns but his willingness to give back to the community.

In 2014, he created Dornsife Center for Neighborhood Partnerships, partnering the Drexel community with West Philadelphians to assist surrounding areas of the city.

"John Fry is the ideal leader to realize Temple's mission and propel our outstanding university forward," said Morgan.

Fry will succeed previous President Richard M. Englert, who acted as president from 2011-2021 and again in 2023 after the sudden passing of President JoAnne Epps last fall. Epps served as acting president in 2023 following the resignation of 2021-2023 President Jason Wingard. Wingard left office after receiving criticism for decreasing enrollment numbers and an increase in crime on campus under his presidency.

Fry will soon oversee over 30,000 students, 8,700 faculty members, and nearly 360,000 living alumni for Temple University.

"John Fry has built a reputation as one of the most distinguished higher education leaders in the history of Philadelphia," said Englert. "He is absolutely the right leader for Temple at this moment."

He will begin his presidential term when Drexel University names its preceding president.

By CBS News Philadelphia intern Moira Vaughan.