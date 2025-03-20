Watch CBS News
Fire at Doylestown, Pennsylvania historical society quickly brought under control, officials say

By
Joe Brandt
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.
Parts of the Doylestown Historical Society building were damaged in a fire Thursday morning, but the flames were quickly brought under control, officials said.

Firefighters were called to the building on South Main Street just before 5:30 a.m. for a fire on the first floor.

doylestown-fire-company-historical-society.jpg
Doylestown Fire Company

Crews quickly contained the blaze and minimized damage to the building, Doylestown Fire Company No. 1 said on Facebook.

Several neighboring fire departments assisted in the response.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

