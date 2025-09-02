Deer crashes into car windshield, killing juvenile in Chester County, Pennsylvania

A juvenile was killed after a deer that was struck by another vehicle hit a car's windshield on Downingtown Pike in Chester County, Tuesday morning, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

State police responded to the multi-vehicle collision on Downingtown Pike, just east of Romig Road, in West Bradford Township Tuesday.

Investigators found that a car was driving east on Downington Pike when a deer ran onto the road. The car hit the deer, which sent the animal into the westbound lane, where another car with the juvenile was traveling.

The deer hit the second car's windshield, injuring the juvenile seated in the front seat at the time. The victim was brought to the hospital, where he died from his injuries, state police said.

It's unclear if the driver of the second car was injured in the collision. The juvenile's age is also unknown at this time.

State police said the driver of the car that initially hit the deer has yet to be identified. The car, however, is believed to be a black Toyota Sienna with heavy front-end damage, state police said.

The incident is still being investigated by state police. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Pennsylvania State Police Embreeville Barracks at 610-486-6280.