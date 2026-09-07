2 women dead in fiery crash in Downingtown, Pennsylvania, police say

Two women died in a fiery crash in Downingtown, Pennsylvania, Sunday afternoon, police said.

The crash happened on the unit block of Lancaster Avenue near the Downingtown Log House around 12:06 p.m., according to police.

Police said two women were in a Silver Jeep Grand Cherokee heading east on East Lancaster Avenue, went off the road and crashed into a concrete retention wall. The vehicle caught on fire just after impact, police said.

Police said the driver died at the scene of the crash. The other woman, who was in the front passenger seat, was taken to a local hospital, where she died because of her injuries. The identities of the women were not immediately available.

Part of East Lancaster Avenue was closed for hours on Sunday as police investigated the crash.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Downingtown Police Department.