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Driver hurt, brother killed in head-on crash in Philadelphia after attempting to pass double-parked car

By
Joe Brandt
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.
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Joe Brandt

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One man was killed and his younger brother was hospitalized in critical condition after a crash in Northeast Philadelphia late Tuesday night, according to police.

Officers were called to the scene shortly after 10 p.m. on the 7200 block of Torresdale Avenue, in the city's Tacony neighborhood.

Police said the crash occurred when an 18-year-old man driving a red Infiniti sedan attempted to pass a double-parked vehicle and shifted into oncoming traffic.

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CBS News Philadelphia

The Infiniti then struck a white Nissan van head-on, before spinning and hitting a parked car, police say. The impact severely injured the Infiniti driver and his 23-year-old brother in the passenger seat.

The passenger had to be extricated from the vehicle by the Philadelphia Fire Department. He was then taken to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead shortly before 11 p.m.

Police later identified him as Darius Santoni of the city's Holmesburg neighborhood.

The 18-year-old has not been publicly identified. The driver of the Nissan van and a 32-year-old male passenger received a medical evaluation, but their conditions were not immediately available.

The police department's Crash Investigation Division is still investigating the incident and no charges have been filed.

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