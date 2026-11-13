Retired teacher volunteers at Ronald McDonald House Delaware: "It's become a part of my soul"

Baking is Dottie Moore's love language, and often on the menu are gluten-free muffins.

"It's the smallest things that make the biggest impact for these people," Moore said.

The retired special education teacher is a volunteer at Ronald McDonald House of Delaware.

"When I retired, I had the gift of taking care of my mother as a caregiver for three years before she left us, and I just wanted another opportunity to give back," Moore said.

She's been volunteering for two and a half years. Moore comes every week, sometimes twice.

CBS News Philadelphia

"The atmosphere here, it's like a hug," Moore said. "If I have to miss a shift for whatever reason, or if I had to take my husband for a medical issue, I try to see if I can come another day to make up for it because it's become part of my soul."

Giving back at RMHC is personal for Moore. Her oldest child spent time in the acute ICU before the house existed. She said that's part of the reason why she deeply relates to what the parents and grandparents are going through.

"You can tell the ones that are just holding on, the ones are giving it all for their child, and they're so happy when they're with their child. And then when they walk away, that's when they need their time," Moore said.

Moore is one of 300 active volunteers at the house, and she doesn't have plans to stop any time soon.

"If I can make someone smile on my shift, that just makes my whole world," Moore said.