Delaware family gives back to Ronald McDonald House after NICU support

The McMahon family has a special place in their hearts for Ronald McDonald House of Delaware.

"You don't know what it's like until you're in that situation and in those shoes," Krissy McMahon said. She is a board member for the Delaware house.

Her son, Crew, and her family have never actually stayed at the Wilmington house, but the mission is still personal to them. Their story with Ronald McDonald House Charities starts a short drive away at ChristianaCare.

"When Crew was born prematurely, unexpectedly, we were not prepared," McMahon said.

Thirty-five weeks meant a NICU stay for Krissy's firstborn, Crew. The RMHC Family Room at the hospital became their safe haven — a space to grab coffee, take a nap, charge a phone.

Provided

"Even having just a little bit of space just to decompress during the stay at the NICU when you're surrounded by monitors and beeping and doctors and nurses. It just meant so much," McMahon said.

ChristianaCare houses one of two family rooms. The other is at Nemours.

Four years later, Crew is thriving. The McMahons' experience with the family room is partly why Krissy got involved with giving back through the house. This year, she officially joined the board.

"It impacted us in just a slice of our life, but what it does for families that actually stay here and provide that hot meal and the place to stay every night, being close to your baby, it's just amazing," McMahon said.